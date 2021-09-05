Martinez not worried about Ruiz’s slow start at bat

Happy Monday! Another fun weekend is in the books, unless you were facing Salvador Perez in a head-to-head league. That man has now homered in five straight games and is now up to 38 home runs on the season. He wound up with 50.5 Fantasy points this week in CBS H2H points leagues! That's unheard of from the catcher position. Speaking of catchers, help is on the way with the Nationals' newly acquired Keibert Ruiz being promoted Monday. You can read more about him below.