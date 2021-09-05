Martinez not worried about Ruiz’s slow start at bat
A week into Keibert Ruiz’s Nationals tenure, the promising young catcher is assuming the bulk of the workload behind the plate but still trying to find his way offensively. A 1-for-5 afternoon in the Nats’ 11-9 loss to the Mets dropped Ruiz’s slash line to .148/.148/.259. Manager Davey Martinez is paying close attention to the rookie, who was anointed the organization’s top prospect after coming from the Dodgers with pitcher Josiah Gray in the deal that sent pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to Los Angeles.www.masnsports.com
