CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Blinken and Austin to visit Gulf to address postwar stresses

By ROBERT BURNS
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfNUT_0bnDTBYk00
Gulf United States Afghanistan FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington about the end of the war in Afghanistan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are heading to the Persian Gulf to begin managing a transition to post-Afghan war relationships with traditional allies in the Middle East and beyond who have been partners in the failed war against the Taliban and the concluding evacuation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top U.S. national security officials will see how the failed war in Afghanistan may be reshaping America's relationships in the Middle East as they meet with key allies in the Persian Gulf and Europe this week.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are traveling to the Gulf separately, leaving Sunday. They will talk with leaders who are central to U.S. efforts to prevent a resurgence of extremist threats in Afghanistan, some of whom were partners in the 20-year fight against the Taliban.

Together, the Austin and Blinken trips are meant to reassure Gulf allies that President Joe Biden’s decision to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan in order to focus more on other security challenges like China and Russia does not foretell an abandonment of U.S. partners in the Middle East. The U.S. military has had a presence in the Gulf for decades, including the Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Biden has not suggested ending that presence, but he — like the Trump administration before him — has called China the No. 1 security priority, along with strategic challenges from Russia.

“There’s nothing China or Russia would rather have, would want more, in this competition than the United States to be bogged down another decade in Afghanistan,” Biden said in the hours after the last U.S. troops left.

In announcing his Gulf trip, Austin told a Pentagon news conference that staying focused on terrorist threats means relentless efforts against “any threat to the American people from any place,” even as the United States places a new focus on strategic challenges from China.

Blinken travels to Qatar and will also stop in Germany to see Afghan evacuees at Ramstein air base who are awaiting clearance to travel to the United States. While there he will join a virtual meeting with counterparts from 20 nations on the way ahead in Afghanistan.

“The secretary will convey the United States’ gratitude to the German government for being an invaluable partner in Afghanistan for the past 20 years and for German cooperation on transit operations moving people out of Afghanistan,” spokesman Ned Price said Friday.

Austin plans to start his trip by thanking the leaders of Qatar for their cooperation during the Kabul airlift that helped clear an initially clogged pipeline of desperate evacuees. In addition to permitting the use of al-Udeid air base for U.S. processing of evacuees, Qatar agreed to host the American diplomatic mission that withdrew from Kabul at war's end. The Qataris also have offered a hand to help reopen the Kabul airport in cooperation with the Taliban.

During a stop in Bahrain, Austin plans to speak with Marines who spent weeks at Kabul airport executing a frantic and dangerous evacuation of Afghans, Americans and others. Eleven Marines were killed and 15 were wounded in a suicide bombing at the airport on Aug. 26. That attack killed a total of 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians.

The Pentagon chief also planned to visit Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and to meet with senior leaders in a region he knows well as a retired Army general and former head of U.S. Central Command with responsibility for all military operations there.

Saudi Arabia was notably absent from the group of Gulf states who helped facilitate the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport. Riyadh's relations with Washington are strained over Biden’s efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, among other issues. Just days before the U.S. left Afghanistan, the Saudis signed a military cooperation agreement with Russia.

Biden said his decision to get out of Afghanistan after 20 years was part of a plan to "turn the page” on an approach to foreign policy since 2001 that he believes kept the U.S. military in Afghanistan far too long. Allies in the Gulf, where extremist threats are at the doorstep, want to know what the next U.S. policy page looks like.

In Europe, too, allies are assessing what the lost war in Afghanistan and its immediate aftermath mean for their collective interests, including the years-old question of whether Europe should become less reliant on the United States.

“We need to increase our capacity to act autonomously when and where necessary,” Josep Borrell Fontelles, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

America's European allies in NATO had more troops in Afghanistan than did the United States when Biden announced in April that he would withdraw by September. The Europeans had almost no choice but to join the exit, given the limits of their combat power so far from home, and they were largely dependent on U.S. air transport to get out, although they did fly some of the evacuation sorties.

Some NATO allies doubted the wisdom of Biden's withdrawal decision, but it's uncertain that the Afghanistan crisis will weaken the ties that bind the United States and Europe. In an essay, two of the Center for Strategic and International Security's Europe experts — Rachel Ellehuus and Pierre Morcos — wrote that the crisis does reveal “inconvenient truths” about the trans-Atlantic relationship.

“For Europeans, it has exposed both their inability to change the decision calculus of the United States and powerlessness to defend their own interests (for example, evacuate their own citizens and allies) without the support of Washington,” they wrote.

Germany, Spain, Italy and other European nations are allowing the U.S. to use their military bases to temporarily house Afghans who were airlifted out of Kabul but have not been approved for resettlement in the United States or elsewhere. Bahrain and Qatar made similar accommodations. Together, these arrangements relieved strain on the evacuation operation from Kabul that initially was so acute that the airlift had to be suspended for several hours because there was no place to take the evacuees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persian Gulf#Gulf States#Iran#Ap#State#Defense#Taliban#Navy#5th Fleet#Pentagon#German#Qataris#Marines#Afghans#Americans#U S Central Command#Saudis#The European Union#Twitter#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
Related
U.S. Politicsdefense.gov

Austin Says Gulf State Responses Highlight Benefits of Allies, Partners

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III today recognized the vital contribution of Arabian Gulf allies, saying their aid enabled the evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan. Speaking to reporters who traveled with him to Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, Austin thanked leaders in each nation for their indispensable support. The...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Blinken to Testify About US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has agreed to testify next week before a congressional panel examining the country's chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of its two-decade war, the longest in U.S. history. Opposition Republican lawmakers and some Democratic colleagues of President Joe Biden have...
WorldVoice of America

Blinken to Visit Qatar, Germany for Afghanistan Diplomacy

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Qatar on a trip that will also take him to Germany for talks with important U.S. allies on the situation in Afghanistan. “Departing for Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany where I’ll have the opportunity to thank our Qatari and...
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

On an Afghan crisis trip, Blinken and Austin will meet with allies.

On an Afghan crisis trip, Blinken and Austin will meet with allies. The US diplomatic and defense chiefs stated on Friday that they will travel to Qatar and other allies next week to discuss the Afghanistan problem in order to help more people flee Taliban rule. Secretary of State Antony...
U.S. Politicstalesbuzz.com

Blinken and Austin tour Middle East after Afghanistan pullout

Top US officials will visit the Middle East next week to meet with US troops and diplomats. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave this weekend for Germany and Qatar and is also scheduled to meet Afghans evacuated from the country before the Taliban takeover, the Associated Press reported. Blinken’s...
U.S. Politicssanantoniopost.com

US Defense Secy to visit four Persian Gulf nations

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III will travel to visit four Persian Gulf nations including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday (local time) to meet with the regional partners and thank them for their cooperation during the evacuation from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Friday.
WorldRebel Yell

Foreign Minister Blinken visits Ramstein Air Base Wednesday |

Washington (AP) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to visit the US military base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate next week, which serves as an important hub for the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans. Blinken told Washington on Friday that he would travel first to Doha, the Qatari capital, and...
U.S. PoliticsFox News

Retired military leaders demand mass resignation of Biden team: Milley, Austin, Blinken, Sullivan

Three retired military leaders – including two generals – have called for the resignations of President Biden's top military and diplomatic officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and national security advisor Jake Sullivan, in the wake of the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.
Congress & CourtsBluefield Daily Telegraph

Griffith calls for impeachment of Blinken, resignations of Austin and Milley, for handling of Afghanistan evacuations

WASHINGTON — A Republican lawmaker from Virginia is calling for the impeachment of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the resignations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley for their handling of the "chaotic, rushed, and abortive evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies" from Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

The Latest: US secretary to visit, thank Persian Gulf allies

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Persian Gulf allies to thank them for their cooperation in the evacuations from Afghanistan. Spokesman John Kirby said Austin will depart Sunday and visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He said the Pentagon chief will reaffirm U.S. defense...
MilitaryWashington Times

Austin, Milley to address Afghanistan retreat in Pentagon speech Wednesday

America’s two most senior military leaders are expected to address on Wednesday the completion of the U.S.-led evacuation effort at Kabul airport and the end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan. Both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, served combat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy