Canaries lose both games of doubleheader to Explorers

By Rick Keller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Sioux City Explorers at The Birdcage Saturday. The Canaries rallied late in the seventh inning of Game 1 but ultimately fell 4-3. Trey Michalczewski hit an RBI double that scored Zane Gurwitz in the seventh. Cade Gotta walked three times in Game 2, but LHP Tyler Koch (1-2) stole the show with a seven inning no-hit performance to silence Canary bats. The Birds fell by a final score of 8-0. LHP Ty Culbreth (7-9) suffered the loss in Game 1 after allowing four earned runs in six innings of work for the Canaries. LHP Kris Regas (0-2) took the loss in Game 2 for the Birds. Regas went five innings, allowing seven earned runs on twelve hits while striking out six Explorers.

