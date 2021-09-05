CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using $BTC, $ETH, or $DOGE To Pay for Parking Tickets? Happening Soon in Belgium

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA digital parking startup based in Belgium has introduced cryptoasset payment support for parking tickets. According to a report by Cointelegraph, a fast-growing startup named. has launched a crypto payment feature for users in Antwerp and Brussels. Users of the service can now pay parking fees with Bitcoin, in addition to Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, DAI and USD. Rather than paying for parking directly, users swap crypto in exchange for Seety credits via the company’s digital application.

