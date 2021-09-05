7 Important NFT Trends You Should Know About

Colocation: You use one of their mining facilities in North America, where you can get access to ASICs, energy, reporting, and maintenance. Energy: You lease some of their Modular Mining Units (MMU) and they sign a power purchase agreement for all electricity consumed by the MMUs; they fdeploy these MMUs at your power generation facility; and you “supply power to the MMUs, the grid, or a mix of both, adjusting as necessary to ensure all energy capacity is consistently utilized.”