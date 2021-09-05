CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

7 Important NFT Trends You Should Know About

cryptoglobe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is seeing a scorching return in activity, setting a number of hot trends across the landscape of digital ownership. Despite a sharp dropoff in the $2.5 billion in sales generated through NFTs in the first half of 2021, the marketplace for digital collectibles is undergoing a revival. Concerns over Ethereum’s sustainability and rising fees led to a pause in the growing hype for NFTs, but the digital marketplace has managed to rebound in the last few weeks.

www.cryptoglobe.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Decrypt#Nba#Cryptopunk#Visa#Budweiser#Digital#Fractionalized#Fractionalizing#Sec#Bored Apes Yacht Club#Art Blocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Marketsapppicker.com

Fascinating Actualities about Bitcoin Mining Which You Should Know!

Bitcoin is interestingly a popular cryptocurrency that is majorly considered as an investment and trading asset. Bitcoin has helped several investors and traders avail a gigantic buck in their portfolio, as the return of investment processed by bitcoin and other digitized coinage is phenomenal. The value of bitcoin was a...
Marketsfinextra.com

Whitelabel NFT Marketplace Development - All You Need To Know About This Innovative Platform

The concept of non-fungible tokens has been on a frenzied spree all over the digital world. The entire credit goes to the cryptocurrency domain for paving the way for the creation of this innovative platform that is deemed to be a dominating digital force in the near future. Non-fungible tokens have impressed almost every business industry to take advantage of this platform and experience immense growth and rewards in terms of profits and revenues.
Cell Phonesnatureworldnews.com

Digital Marketing for Healthcare Industry You Should Know About

Healthcare marketing is often overlooked because people think that healthcare providers are immune to digital marketing challenges. But with mounting pressure to reduce costs, an aging population, and new technology at their disposal, healthcare marketers need strategies for engaging audiences in the digital space. If you're a healthcare marketer or work in an environment where you provide support services for health care marketers - this article will be helpful to you.
Stocksausdroid.net

Crypto Boom- As an investor, what should you know about the opportunity here?

Despite the widespread hype about an economic downturn, the crypto market has done incredibly well in post-pandemic times. Not surprisingly, new investors are keen to join the bandwagon, and existing ones want to up their stakes. The gains are just too good to pass up, and the picture looks even more enticing ahead.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood Schools Gold Bugs on What Bitcoin Really Is

Catherine Wood, Founder, CIO, and CEO at ARK Investment Management, LLC (aka “ARK” or “ARK Invest”), said in a recent interview that gold bugs don’t understand the value of investing in Bitcoin. Wood told Yahoo! Finance in an interview that fans of gold fail to understand Bitcoin’s value beyond being...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

$411 Billion Financial Services Firm Partners With Blockstream To Get Into Green Bitcoin Mining

Colocation: You use one of their mining facilities in North America, where you can get access to ASICs, energy, reporting, and maintenance. Energy: You lease some of their Modular Mining Units (MMU) and they sign a power purchase agreement for all electricity consumed by the MMUs; they fdeploy these MMUs at your power generation facility; and you “supply power to the MMUs, the grid, or a mix of both, adjusting as necessary to ensure all energy capacity is consistently utilized.”
Public Safetyzycrypto.com

Exploding NFT Market Attracts Hordes of Scammers and Hackers – Here’s What You Should Know

As the rapidly growing NFT market continues to attract waves of attention, hackers and scammers see a new frontier in the industry. Historically, imposters have been attempting to exploit the crypto industry using any security loophole or scamming tool they could get their hands on. More popular cases include fake giveaways impersonating popular figures, crypto investment scams, airdropping tokens as bait, and more.
Marketscodelist.biz

SEC postpones Vaneck Bitcoin ETF decision to November

The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) announced on September 9, 2021 that it would postpone the decision on the approval of the Vaneck Bitcoin ETF from September 15, 2021 to November 11, 2021. The SEC postponed the decision to approve the VanEck Bitcoin ETF for another 60 days. The SEC...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Key Takeaways From Facebook's Smart Glass Launch

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) launched new smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. The $299 Facebook glasses, which use Luxottica Group SpA-owned Ray-Ban's Wayfarer frame style, let users take photos and video, listen to music and answer phone calls. However, there was no mention of AR. They also have tiny speakers...
Economymartechseries.com

Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions

Domo, provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions for Q3 2021. Domo has been named to this ShortList for seven consecutive years, as a top-rated solution for early adopter organizations. Marketing Technology News: [24]7.ai Named a...
Marketsmartechseries.com

BEUROP Introduce it Flagship Product: Marketing Platform

Blockchain Euro Project (BEUROP) presents Beurop Marketing, a platform with the most effective tools for promoting cryptocurrency projects. Blockchain Euro Project – BEUROP, is a company based on the European Commission’s blockchain strategy. With a team that has more than five years of experience in smart contracts and blockchain solutions development, BEUROP is an all-in-one project. With legal registration in Gibraltar, its main objective is to provide its investors with productive, reliable, and fast tools for stable financial returns.
EconomyTechCrunch

Amagi tunes into $100M for cloud-based video content creation, monetization

Accel, Avataar Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners joined existing investor Premji Invest in the funding round, which included buying out stakes held by Emerald Media and Mayfield Fund. Nadathur Holdings continues as an existing investor. The latest round gives Amagi total funding raised to date of $150 million, Baskar Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Amagi, told TechCrunch.
Businesspymnts.com

Amazon’s Project Santos Developing SMB POS to Rival Shopify, PayPal

Amazon’s crew at Project Santos is developing an innovative point-of-sale (POS) solution for third-party retailers that is intended to compete with Shopify, PayPal, and others, Business Insider (BI) reported, citing an internal Amazon document the news outlet reviewed. The proposed POS can reportedly process transactions online and in physical stores...
Marketsnewsbrig.com

How to tell the crypto hype from the crypto reality — Quartz

With thousands of tokens floating around the internet, it’s not always easy to figure out whether or how to invest in cryptocurrency. Fortunately Quartz has spent years culling a firehose of crypto pitches, so we’ve learned a thing or two. And as back up, we also called crypto founder Hunter Horsley, CEO of index fund manager Bitwise Asset Management.
EconomyRegister Citizen

7 Ways to Market Your Business for Maximum Profit

In today’s day and age, it is not enough to simply have high-quality products and services. You also need to have a strong marketing game so that you can set yourself apart from your competitors and encourage consumers to choose you instead. In fact, there are a lot of brands out there with mediocre products and services, but they still find success as a result of their excellent marketing strategies.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Mastercard Buys Crypto Intel Startup CipherTrace

Mastercard has inked an agreement to acquire cryptocurrency intelligence startup CipherTrace for undisclosed terms in a move to combine both firms’ cyber capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) power. With CipherTrace, Mastercard said it will be able to differentiate its card and real-time payments framework to benefit both clients and investors...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

10 Best Cloud Storage Apps For Android and iOS

Now there are cloud servers available for you on which you can directly upload files and save them for the long-term, and that too at a very low cost. Many of you must be aware of the cloud services and must have used any of them. This article will share...
Technologymartechseries.com

Uply Media, Inc Grows Value For NFTs With Blockchain Websites Flipping System

Uply Media, Inc a leading company creating Blockchain Websites, announced Blockchain Websites Flipping System is the ultimate solution to increase the value of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and digital assets. Selecting a valuable Blockchain Domain name that has a proven track record of dot com value, keywords search value, and marketplace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy