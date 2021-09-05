Building Home To John J. Audubon Clock Designated A Historical Site As Housing Project Moves Ahead

The Audubon City Council has designated the building that features the John James Audubon clock as a historical site. The structure sits north of the intersection of Washington and Broadway Streets near downtown. With the months-long process of designating the building now finished, the city benefits in several ways according to Clerk, Joe Foran. It preserves one of the first permanent structures built in Audubon and opens up additional tax credits and grants for the housing project. Foran explains.