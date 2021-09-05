CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Audubon, IA

Building Home To John J. Audubon Clock Designated A Historical Site As Housing Project Moves Ahead

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Audubon City Council has designated the building that features the John James Audubon clock as a historical site. The structure sits north of the intersection of Washington and Broadway Streets near downtown. With the months-long process of designating the building now finished, the city benefits in several ways according to Clerk, Joe Foran. It preserves one of the first permanent structures built in Audubon and opens up additional tax credits and grants for the housing project. Foran explains.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Audubon, IA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Audubon, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Clock#The Audubon City Council#Clerk#Ieda#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Business groups don't oppose Biden vaccine requirement

Powerful business groups whose members are directly affected by President Biden ’s recently announced coronavirus vaccine requirement applauded Biden’s effort to boost vaccinations but said that the administration needs to provide more details about its plan. While business interests want to hear specifics about how businesses will enforce vaccination or...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.
Wyoming StatePosted by
NBC News

Cheney says 'bring it' after Trump endorses her primary opponent in Wyoming

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday told former President Donald Trump to "bring it" after he announced his support for her Republican primary challenger. Cheney has been the most prominent Republican to criticize Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and voted to impeach him. In response, Trump has vowed to work to get her voted out of office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy