While Eric Spofford is the perfect example of an amazing and unbelievable comeback story, he is also a highly successful entrepreneur and investor in his own right. As a former drug addict, Eric founded one of the biggest addiction treatment businesses on the East Coast, Granite Recovery Centers. This success drove Eric Spofford to embark on even more entrepreneurial endeavors. That said, he has never lost sight of his mission to help others who (like him) had hit rock bottom and wanted to get more out of life.