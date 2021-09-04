CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Widow’ Star Florence Pugh Wants Harry Styles To Play A Marvel Hero

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow star Florence Pugh revealed that she would like to see Harry Styles as a Marvel hero!. Florence Pugh’s performance as Yelena Belova in Marvel Studios’ newest film Black Widow was widely hailed as a highlight of the movie. The Academy Award-nominated actress became a new fan-favorite in the ever-growing roster of MCU characters and beyond the franchise, she also has an exciting future of other upcoming films. One of those films is the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which she will star alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde and Gemma Chan among others.

