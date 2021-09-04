Florence Pugh Wants Harry Styles To Play A Marvel Hero

Marvel's Eternals reportedly will not have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, making it the second Marvel Studios movie so far this year to show only in theaters after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Kevin Feige-produced Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the super-spy Avenger, was the first Marvel movie to do day-and-date and stream via the $29.99-priced Premier Access in July. After Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed in August that Marvel's Shang-Chi would remain a theatrical exclusive for 45 days, Vulture reported that the box office performance of the September release would determine whether Eternals would be available for streaming on the same day it opens in theaters on November 5.