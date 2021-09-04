CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Florence Pugh Wants Harry Styles To Play A Marvel Hero

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence Pugh’s performance as Yelena Belova in Marvel Studios’ newest film Black Widow was widely hailed as a highlight of the movie. The Academy Award-nominated actress became a new fan-favorite in the ever-growing roster of MCU characters and beyond the franchise, she also has an exciting future of other upcoming films. One of those films is the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which she will star alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde and Gemma Chan among others.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Olivier Richters
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinkvilla#Disney Plus#Premiere Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is having an explosive year, and not just because of her final performance as Marvel’s resident super spy. Black Widow didn’t shatter box office records when it opened in July, but it did give moviegoers and Disney Plus subscribers their first foray back into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home two years prior. One month later, Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, welcomed their baby boy Cosmo into the world.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Disney Refused Scarlett Johansson’s $100 Million Bonus Request Before She Sued

In an interesting turn of events, it seems that Scarlett and Disney had a chat before the lawsuit began. If you haven’t heard, Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney for breach of contract after having Black Widow release on Disney’s Premier Access on Disney+ at the same time as theaters. Allegedly, Johansson was contracted to have an exclusive theatrical release for the film where she would receive bonus money for box office sales on top of her $20 million salary. The actress argues that the option to see the film at home caused some box office Guests to opt-out of the theatre option and watch the film from home.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Sequel Reportedly Moving Forward With Florence Pugh

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has revolved around the idea of legacy, and every member of the original Phase One Avengers has a direct replacement or surrogate character coming replace them. Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams will debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the build towards Ironheart begins;...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Olivia Wilde snaps photos of Harry Styles singing about ex

Olivia Wilde is apparently a big fan of “Cherry.”. The “Booksmart” director was spotted taking photos of boyfriend Harry Styles in Las Vegas as he performed the tearjerking ballad — which he wrote about his ex Camille Rowe. A TikTok user who attended the opening night of Styles’ “Love on...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scarlett Johansson says goodbye to fans and the UCM a few days after the premiere of “Black Widow” – MRT

Of course, it is a film that goes back in time since in “Avengers: Endgame”, Natasha Romanova sacrificed herself so that Hawkeye can obtain the soul gem. Recently, in an interview with the Total Film medium, actress Scarlett Johansson said goodbye to her role in the MCU. Everything seems to indicate that this will be his last participation in the Avengers plot.
MoviesGamespot

MCU Star Benedict Cumberbatch Responds To Scarlett Johansson Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow has been one of the most talked-about events in recent months, and now another MCU actor has weighed in. Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he thinks it's "sad what's going on between the lawyers." He specifically took issue with how the lawsuit has been wrapped up in the context of the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

6 Marvel Characters Ewan McGregor Would Be Perfect To Play

While you could technically say that Ewan McGregor has been playing a superhero for years (if you count the Jedi as such, at least), when speaking more definitively, it was not until he played Roman “Black Mask” Sionis in Birds of Prey when he made his superhero movies debut. It is a bit ironic how the Scottish, Golden Globe winning actor is best known for playing a hero in the Star Wars movies wound up playing a bad guy from the DC movies, but still nailed it, unsurprisingly.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Eternals a Theatrical Exclusive With No Disney+ Premier Access: Report

Marvel's Eternals reportedly will not have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, making it the second Marvel Studios movie so far this year to show only in theaters after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Kevin Feige-produced Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the super-spy Avenger, was the first Marvel movie to do day-and-date and stream via the $29.99-priced Premier Access in July. After Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed in August that Marvel's Shang-Chi would remain a theatrical exclusive for 45 days, Vulture reported that the box office performance of the September release would determine whether Eternals would be available for streaming on the same day it opens in theaters on November 5.
MoviesInside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch Declares Final MCU ‘Spider-Man’ Movie “Vastly Brilliant”

When Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts on December 17, 2021, it will mark the end of an era in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy — which also includes Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) — will mark the final movie in Tom Holland’s contract with Sony and Marvel Studios.
MoviesComicBook

Elijah Wood Wants to Be in a Star Wars or Marvel Movie

Elijah Wood largely became a household name thanks to his involvement in Peter Jackson's massive Lord of the Rings franchise and, if the actor gets his way, he'd join two of Hollywood's other largest properties. During the press tour for his latest project, No Man of God, Wood revealed he'd leap at the opportunity to appear in both the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.
Moviescodelist.biz

So it goes with the Marvel heroes in the cinema

A snap of the fingers of the insane titan Thanos sealed the end for half of all living beings in the universe – and cleared the way for one of the most successful films of all time: “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) grossed around 2.8 billion dollars at the box office crowned a unique series that began in 2008 with “Iron Man” and has so far comprised 24 superhero films. Quite a few of them broke the billion mark. “Black Widow” heralded phase four in the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” (MCU) at the beginning of July, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (in theaters since Thursday) is currently continuing. But what’s next? Our overview creates clarity.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Olivia Wilde is the most supportive during Harry Styles' Las Vegas show

For those of you who claim to be Harry Styles’ biggest fan…watch out, because Olivia Wilde is proving she’s a stan too. In the last year, while on set for Wilde’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, Harry and Oliva sparked a new romance. Which means it was only natural that Wilde was spotted snapping pictures of Styles on stage in Las Vegas during his highly anticipated Love on Tour show.
MoviesColumbia Daily Tribune

"Shang-Chi" returns style and substance to Marvel movie universe

Around the halfway mark of “Black Widow,” I burned out on comic-book movies. There was nothing necessarily wrong with that particular movie, mind you. The film just became emblematic of my frustration. There were constant references to plot points in “Captain America: Civil War,” a film I’ve had no thoughts about in the five years since it was released in theaters. I was constantly asking my movie-going brother-in-law to remind me what happened in that film so I knew what was going on.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Wants In On Marvel’s What If…?

Kevin Feige has already confirmed that Season 2 of Marvel’s What If…? will incorporate Phase Four movies, and looking at the record-breaking box office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last weekend, it would be safe to assume that Destin Daniel Cretton’s blockbuster will get an episode dedicated to re-imagining the story from a brand new perspective.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Zoë Kravitz and Florence Pugh’s Nail Artist Adores This 100% Pure Cuticle Oil

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We spend so much time worrying about our facial skincare that sometimes we look down at our nails and are left in horror. While we’d love to be getting weekly manicures — or even daily, to be honest — sometimes we have to go a while without a visit to the nail salon, and that means we’re left to fend for ourselves. Plus, a lot can happen in a week!

Comments / 0

Community Policy