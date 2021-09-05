CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

All six Israel MPC members voted to keep rates unchanged-minutes

By Steven Scheer
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Aug. 23, though one member believed it may be time to start tightening policy, minutes of the discussions showed on Sunday.

For the second straight meeting, the monetary policy committee voted 6-0 to leave rates unchanged.

The economy rebounded in the second quarter after most COVID-related restrictions were lifted, while inflation moved near a 2% rate.

One member, the minutes said, was of the opinion that the strong economic data and the increase in the inflation environment “could have made it possible to begin gradually reducing the extent of monetary policy accommodation”.

“However in view of the renewed increase in morbidity it is best to be very cautious and at this time to retain the current policy,” the minutes said, citing the view of the policymaker.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew an annualised 15.4% in the April-June period from the prior three months, while the inflation rate reached 1.9% in July from below zero earlier in 2021.

Yet, COVID-19 infections from the Delta variant have spiked in recent weeks, despite a rapid vaccination rollout in which many adults have already received a third shot although with the number of serious cases fairly low, officials are reluctant to impose a fourth lockdown.

“The Israeli economy’s process of recovery from the crisis continues. However, there are still challenges to economic activity, in view of the increased health risks in Israel and abroad,” the minutes said. “Therefore, the (MPC) will continue to conduct very accommodative monetary policy for a prolonged time, using a range of tools as necessary.”

Policymakers noted “there are no signs of an outbreak of inflation” even though prices of non-tradable items continue to rise, while the rate of increase in prices of tradable goods was stable.

At the same time, MPC members noted that economic activity returned to its long term trend in most industries but tourism, hospitality and culture continued to struggle.

“The committee will formulate its policy so that it will continue to provide macroeconomic support for the process of exiting the economic crisis, and will ensure that the credit market continues to function,” the minutes showed.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpc#Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Mpc#The Bank Of Israel#Covid#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues as eurozone bounces back

European Central Bank governors meet Thursday under pressure to clarify their stimulus exit plans, as the eurozone economy rebounds from the pandemic and inflation surges higher. Revised figures this week showed the economy in the 19-nation club grew by a better-than-expected 2.2 percent between April and June after countries relaxed their virus restrictions. The ECB now faces the tricky act of deciding when and how to scale back its massive pandemic support, and communicating it without jeopardising the recovery or spooking markets. In the United States, where the recovery is seen as further along, the Federal Reserve has already signalled it could start withdrawing stimulus measures by the end of the year.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar drops with US yields, euro buoyed as ECB trims emergency support

(Adds Fed speakers, updates prices) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Thursday as Treasury yields fell after the U.S. government saw strong demand for a sale of 30-year bonds, while the euro was supported after the European Central Bank said it would trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. The greenback has largely moved in line with Treasury yields this week. Yields fell on Thursday after the Treasury completed $120 billion in coupon-bearing supply scheduled for this week. Against a basket of peers, the dollar is holding above a one-month low reached on Friday when jobs data for August showed that jobs growth slowed. The dollar index dropped 0.23% to 92.47, up from a one-month low of 91.94 on Friday. Investors are focused on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring bond purchases as it balances rising price pressures against a still relatively soft employment picture. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Thursday said the U.S. economy is "not out of the woods yet," and that despite strong economic growth and the promise of vaccines, challenges remain, including supply chain and labor market bottlenecks. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, meanwhile, added her voice to the growing number of policymakers who say the weak August jobs report likely won't throw off the central bank's plan to trim its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 18 months, offering more evidence that job growth was being hindered by labor shortages rather than cooling demand for workers. The euro was also supported after the ECB maintained a dovish tone and offered no major surprises as it took a first small step toward unwinding the emergency aid that has propped up the euro zone economy during the pandemic. In the past two quarters, the bank has purchased around 80 billion euros worth of debt each month. It provided no numerical guidance for the three months ahead, but analysts had predicted before the meeting that purchases would fall to between 60 billion and 70 billion euros in those months. “The ECB is delivering mainly as expected today,” analysts at TD Securities said in a report. “Looking ahead, the focus will be on how the ECB defines "moderately" - anything less than €60bn/mo could be bearish.” The euro gained 0.11% on the day to $1.1828. Bitcoin edged higher it attempted to recover from a large and sudden price drop on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency gained 1.28% to $46,680. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:30PM (1930 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.4830 92.7030 -0.23% 2.781% +92.7620 +92.3780 Euro/Dollar $1.1828 $1.1816 +0.11% -3.19% +$1.1842 +$1.1805 Dollar/Yen 109.7000 110.2100 -0.45% +6.22% +110.2650 +109.6350 Euro/Yen 129.75 130.28 -0.41% +2.23% +130.3200 +129.6800 Dollar/Swiss 0.9169 0.9220 -0.53% +3.66% +0.9223 +0.9162 Sterling/Dollar $1.3840 $1.3771 +0.52% +1.32% +$1.3863 +$1.3755 Dollar/Canadian 1.2653 1.2694 -0.35% -0.66% +1.2727 +1.2623 Aussie/Dollar $0.7371 $0.7365 +0.10% -4.17% +$0.7394 +$0.7347 Euro/Swiss 1.0845 1.0893 -0.44% +0.35% +1.0897 +1.0845 Euro/Sterling 0.8545 0.8579 -0.40% -4.39% +0.8588 +0.8524 NZ $0.7112 $0.7102 +0.17% -0.94% +$0.7133 +$0.7084 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6780 8.7130 -0.40% +1.06% +8.7245 +8.6615 Euro/Norway 10.2650 10.2925 -0.27% -1.93% +10.3135 +10.2280 Dollar/Sweden 8.6083 8.6273 -0.17% +5.03% +8.6435 +8.5866 Euro/Sweden 10.1816 10.1994 -0.17% +1.04% +10.2135 +10.1640 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyFXStreet.com

Malaysia: BNM kept rates unchanged – UOB

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) matched initial estimates and refrained from moving on rates at its meeting earlier in the week, noted Senior Economist at UOB Group Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting. Key Takeaways. “As expected, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept the overnight policy rate (OPR) unchanged at 1.75%...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Breaking: ECB leaves key rates unchanged, EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected. Market reaction. The initial market reaction, so far, has been muted and the EUR/USD pair was last...
BusinessKSAT 12

Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper

FRANKFURT – The European Central Bank will dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession. Bank head Christine Lagarde was careful to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations jump to two-week top

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, extend the recovery moves from the last Thursday while flashing 2.38% by the end of Wednesday’s North American session. In doing so, the risk barometer jumps to the highest in two weeks while underpinning the tapering concerns.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TEXT-Lagarde's statement after ECB policy meeting

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s statement after the bank’s policy meeting on Thursday:. Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. The rebound phase in the recovery of the euro area economy is increasingly advanced. Output is expected to exceed its pre-pandemic level by the end of the year. With more than 70 per cent of European adults fully vaccinated, the economy has largely reopened, allowing consumers to spend more and companies to increase production. While rising immunity to the coronavirus means that the impact of the pandemic is now less severe, the global spread of the Delta variant could yet delay the full reopening of the economy.
BusinessShareCast

ECB says euro area economy rebounding firmly, risks 'balanced'

Economic activity might outperform the ECB's expectations if consumers grow more confident or if the pandemic situation improved more quickly, European Central Bank chief, Christine Lagarde, said in her introductory remarks at Thursday's press conference. Indeed, the number of people in job retention schemes in the euro area had fallen...
BusinessFXStreet.com

China CPI below expectations & PPI above, mixed outcome, AUD steady

We have a mixed outcome from China's Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index today as follows:. China PPI (YoY) Aug 9.5% (est 9.0%; previous 9.0%). China CPI (YoY) Aug 0.8% (est 1.0%; previous 1.0%). AUD/USD reaction. AUD tends to move on data related to China if the data is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar pares gains on dovish Fed speak, before ECB meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar pared gains on Wednesday as Treasury yields dipped after a Federal Reserve official offered a dovish outlook on the economy, and a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision. New York Fed Bank President John Williams said that more progress...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ECB: Rates seen unchanged, focus shifts to QE – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann comments on the upcoming ECB meeting. “The revised forward guidance from the July meeting shows the ECB can tolerate above-target inflation that is transitory.”. “As such, the ECB will accept any temporary overshoots of its new symmetric 2% inflation target, particularly when monetary policy...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Inflation could prompt ECB to tighten policy quicker, Holzmann says

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could tighten policy sooner than many expect as inflationary pressures could prove to be persistent, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said in a contribution to Eurofi Magazine on Wednesday. The ECB, which meets on Thursday, has kept policy ultra-easy since the start...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan GDP Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year after falling 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the three months prior.
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:45 GMT. The recent surge in the Eurozone inflation to the highest level in over a decade prompted hawkish rhetoric from a host of ECB policymakers. Hence, the market attention will mainly be on the debate to reduce the pace of the current emergency stimulus program (PEPP) as well as on the central bank's view on inflation.
EconomyNBC Connecticut

China's Central Bank Keeps the Brakes on Economic Stimulus

China will not embark on large-scale, flood-like stimulus, said Pan Gongsheng, a vice governor at the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Nomura's chief China economist, Ting Lu, noted that the yield on China's 10-year government bond had ticked higher to 2.87% from...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher, Euro Stable Ahead of ECB Meeting

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Thursday, helped by concerns about the strength of the global recovery, while the euro was largely unchanged ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Real EstateSeattle Times

Mortgage rates unchanged from last week, remain under 3%

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The average long-term mortgage rate was unchanged from last week as the economy continues to show encouraging signs even as hospitalizations from the delta variant of the coronavirus remain elevated. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage held at...
WorldFXStreet.com

Dovish taper by ECB expected

- Focus on ECB rate decision; likely to announce a reduction in the pace of its PEPP bond buying for Q4 but not expected to offer any signal on the future of its QE plan until later in the year. Asia. - China Aug CPI Y/Y: 0.8% v 1.0%e; PPI...

Comments / 0

Community Policy