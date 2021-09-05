USDA expands protection zone against African swine fever

With the growing season all but behind this year’s corn crop, market-moving factors will turn to USDA reports and harvest results. Embedded within the reports will be demand expectations. The big story that developed over the last two years has been growing demand from China, as tightening inventory and a rebounding hog herd after African swine fever affected the herd. Exports of U.S. corn to China for the 2020-2021 marketing year should be near 23 million metric tons. The USDA’s current imports of U.S. corn for China in the marketing year ahead is 26 mmt. Could the current estimate 2021-2022 be two aggressive?