USDA expands protection zone against African swine fever
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Aug. 26 announced its intent to designate Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as a “protection zone,” a World Organization for Animal Health designation that allows the United States to maintain its current animal health status should there be a detection of African swine fever or other foreign animal disease on the island territories, according to the National Pork Producers Council in a news release.www.hpj.com
