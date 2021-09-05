Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed for 16K bikers to ride along Chicago lakefront

Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive was closed Sunday morning, as hundreds of bikers took it over.

The Fifth Third "Bike the Drive" was back in-person after going virtual last year.

Sunday was a beautiful morning for a bike ride, and 16,000 were registered to take advantage of it with a 30-mile ride along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

"Sun is shining -- not too hot, not too cold; it's perfect. It's perfect," rider Bryan Smith said.

The event returned with some minor changes this year.

"We postponed from Memorial Day to this weekend because of COVID," said Amy Rynell, executive director of the Active Transportation Alliance.

Bikers started at 5:30 a.m., and, to help separate some of the congestion, people were able to choose what time they started their ride, with five different starting points available.

They kept riding along until about 10 a.m.

"It's so much fun, just a great sense of community, people of all ages, abilities out here having fun," rider Kate Staffen said. "I mean, look around. Everybody's happy; everybody's excited to be out."

Some riders even made a drive across state lines just for this event, including a couple from Michigan.

"I'd say watching the sunrise, that was great, just going by the skyline, going by Lake Michigan -- just a beautiful ride," rider Todd Milliman said.

And once they were done, people could head to a festival in Butler Field of Grant Park.

Everyone was asked to wear a mask there.

At the festival, attendees could find giveaways, food trucks, a beer garden and a DJ.

That and the chance for some family fun made for a special Sunday in Chicago.

"They went 10 miles today," Smith said. "That's my favorite part. Last time we came three years ago they were younger. We went to North Ave. Beach, like 3 miles. This time we did 10. They're super excited about it."