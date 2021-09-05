Staff, supply shortages crippling Walla Walla Valley restaurants
A shortage of workers and supplies in the dining industry this year has crippled several local restaurants and fast-food businesses. Red Monkey, normally open seven days a week for lunch and dinner in downtown Walla Walla on West Alder Street, has been closed on multiple occasions this summer because its tiny staff of available workers was reported on its Facebook page to be in desperate need of rest.www.union-bulletin.com
