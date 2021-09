With the month of August coming to an end very soon, the month of September is just around the corner in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. This is expected to bring a lot of exciting new content to MLBB. This includes the September 2021 Starlight Pass, brand-new epic and collector skins, as well as the long-awaited release of Mobile Legends Project NEXT September 2021 update and much more content believed to be coming to the game in the month of September. We’ll be breaking down the information from the Mobile Legends September 2021 Leaks, and talk about the information which is true and confirmed.