Events Site Menu

 8 days ago

Uptown Campus, Office of Gender and Sexuality Multipurpose Room. Uptown Campus, Lavin-Bernick Center: Rathskeller Lounge.

Fall 2021 academic calendar updated for Hurricane Ida days

In an email to students, Tulane Dean of Students Erica Woodley explained the restructuring of the fall 2021 semester:. Thank you for your patience as our faculty and academic administrators worked to revise the academic calendar for the fall 2021 semester. As you know, canceling classes for two weeks creates some challenges. For accreditation purposes, we must have a certain number of class meeting times for each day of instruction, so we have to find a way to make up these missed days. We believe this plan is best in terms of making up those days, while keeping in mind our students overall well-being.
Montgomery, ALaum.edu

Career Development Center – Faculty/Staff Resources

Are you an AUM Faculty or Staff member who would like to incorporate career planning strategies with in your classroom or organization? The Career Development Center strives to engage with students throughout all areas of campus life. We would love the chance to partner with you!. Presentation Request Form. The...
Dekalb, ILnorthernstar.info

College of Business to host ‘Wednesday Night Wisdom’ event

DeKALB — NIU’s College of Business is hosting “Wednesday Night Wisdom,” a free online speaker event, on Sept. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can expect to hear from those who led the conception of the De La Vega Innovation Lab that opened Aug. 18 in the College of Business. The lab was designed to inspire innovation and build an entrepreneurial mindset by serving as a hub for students, faculty and staff to come together to bring their ideas to life.

