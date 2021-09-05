‘The Accountant’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel
If you have watched basic cable at any point in the last five years then you should be familiar with The Accountant. It's a TV staple, seemingly playing every single week somewhere. (And sometimes way more than once a week.) The 2016 thriller starring Ben Affleck as a mysterious CPA who moonlights as a money launderer (who is also a sniper and martial artist) did reasonably well in theaters, then became a major hit on home video and, yes, endless cable reairings.
