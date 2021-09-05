Indiana Pacers: Does Rick Carlisle’s use of Porzingis hint at frontcourt strategy?
Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis - Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports. Veteran head coach Rick Carlisle, one of the league’s most respected tacticians, will be tabbed in his third stint with the Indiana Pacers to help the franchise regain footing in the league after a disappointing bid last season which culminated in a lottery finish, the first of which for the team in the past six years.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0