Suspect in 2020 club shootings free on bond

A Hartsville man accused of killing two people and trying to kill a third during a chaotic shooting at a Hartsville club in 2020 is free on bond, according to Darlington County jail records. Davijon Khalil McCall was released Aug. 22 after posting a $100,000 bond, jail records show. He had been in jail for 571 days in connection with a Jan. 26, 2020, shooting incident at Mac’s Lounge that made national news. Three people died in the shootings, including a Coker University student, and several others were wounded. McCall was arrested Jan. 29, 2020, and charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Three other suspects were charged in the case. As many as 200 people might have been inside the club when the firing began. — Bobby Bryant.