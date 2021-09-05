CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartsville, SC

Suspect in 2020 club shootings free on bond

newsandpress.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hartsville man accused of killing two people and trying to kill a third during a chaotic shooting at a Hartsville club in 2020 is free on bond, according to Darlington County jail records. Davijon Khalil McCall was released Aug. 22 after posting a $100,000 bond, jail records show. He had been in jail for 571 days in connection with a Jan. 26, 2020, shooting incident at Mac’s Lounge that made national news. Three people died in the shootings, including a Coker University student, and several others were wounded. McCall was arrested Jan. 29, 2020, and charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Three other suspects were charged in the case. As many as 200 people might have been inside the club when the firing began. — Bobby Bryant.

www.newsandpress.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsville, SC
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Firearms#Mac S Lounge#Coker University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Business groups don't oppose Biden vaccine requirement

Powerful business groups whose members are directly affected by President Biden ’s recently announced coronavirus vaccine requirement applauded Biden’s effort to boost vaccinations but said that the administration needs to provide more details about its plan. While business interests want to hear specifics about how businesses will enforce vaccination or...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.
Wyoming StatePosted by
NBC News

Cheney says 'bring it' after Trump endorses her primary opponent in Wyoming

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday told former President Donald Trump to "bring it" after he announced his support for her Republican primary challenger. Cheney has been the most prominent Republican to criticize Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and voted to impeach him. In response, Trump has vowed to work to get her voted out of office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy