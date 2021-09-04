CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMW Field Hockey falls to Messiah, 6-1, on Saturday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Mary Washington field hockey team fell on the road to Messiah, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles slip to 1-1 on the season. The Eagles were able to hold off a strong offensive Falcon line to keep the score 0-0 to end the first quarter. The Falcons got on the board first 43 seconds into the second quarter to put the score at 1-0. The Eagles were quick to respond when Sophomore Riley Tengwall (Grasonville, Md./ Kent Island) found Senior Sydney Keating (Fairfax, Va./ Fairfax) for a UMW goal. The score wouldn't stay tied for long when Messiah added its second goal of the game to regain the lead going into halftime.

