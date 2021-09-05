Wales coach Page: Leeds boss Bielsa will be good for James - as he is for Roberts
Wales coach Rob Page says Daniel James is set for big things with Leeds United. Page has predicted that James can become 'the complete player' under Marcelo Bielsa. “He's going to a great club with a well-respected manager who in my opinion will get the best out of him. And he's obviously going to be really excited about that prospect. It's a four-year contract, so he can get his head down now and really enjoy his football."www.tribalfootball.com
Comments / 0