CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Wales coach Page: Leeds boss Bielsa will be good for James - as he is for Roberts

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales coach Rob Page says Daniel James is set for big things with Leeds United. Page has predicted that James can become 'the complete player' under Marcelo Bielsa. “He's going to a great club with a well-respected manager who in my opinion will get the best out of him. And he's obviously going to be really excited about that prospect. It's a four-year contract, so he can get his head down now and really enjoy his football."

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Rob Page
Person
Tyler Roberts
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Uk#Tribal Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa: Burnley always very difficult

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa expects a battle today against Burnley. Both the Whites and Burnley will be looking to secure their first win of the season when kick-off arrives this weekend. The hosts have lost both their opening games, whereas Leeds earned their first point of the season in...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romano: Everton not hijacking Leeds deal for Daniel James

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered a big transfer update on Daniel James, and Leeds United fans will love it. Throughout the day, we have covered multiple updates on James’ evolving transfer situation, and as the day progressed it became increasingly clear that Leeds are leading the race for the signature of the 23-year-old winger.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Marcelo Bielsa outlines Leeds transfer plans

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that he doesn’t expect any more arrivals this summer. Following Leeds’ 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor today, Bielsa was asked whether he plans to add any more players in the transfer window. SportsLens View. Leeds have made three major signings this...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Leeds United confirm signing of Daniel James

Leeds United have confirmed the permanent signing of Daniel James from Manchester United, in a deal believed to be worth £25million. A long time target of Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds, James has put pen to paper on a five-year contract which will keep him in West Yorkshire until 2026. The...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds manager Bielsa: Bamford deserved England call-up

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa insists Patrick Bamford deserves his call-up to the England squad. Bamford rescued a point for Leeds in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday, just days after his receiving his first call-up by the Three Lions. Asked if he had spoken to Patrick about what...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa appreciated Burnley physical test

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa appreciated the physical test Burnley offered for Sunday's 1-1 draw. Patrick Bamford turned home a late equaliser for Leeds after their former striker Chris Wood had given Burnley a second-half lead. The Clarets, who had four players booked by referee Michael Oliver, were intent on...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Daniel James linked with transfer to Leeds United

Daniel James might have played his last game for Manchester United last evening against Wolverhampton Wanderers. There have been reports all day linking him with a permanent move to rivals Leeds United, a club he previously completed a medical for in January 2019 before the deal collapsed in the final minutes.
Premier LeagueBBC

James thanks United after Leeds move

Daniel James has thanked Manchester United after leaving to join Leeds on transfer deadline day. "I always wore the Manchester United shirt with honour and pride," the Wales winger posted on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone at the club who I have worked with over the past two years. I’ve...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Daniel James: Wales winger to fly to Finland separately ahead of Leeds transfer

Wales have been forced to make alternative travel arrangements for Daniel James to join them in Finland as the Manchester United winger closes in on a move to Leeds.James, 23, left the Wales squad on Tuesday to undergo a medical at Elland Road ahead of completing a reported £25million transfer plus add-ons.Wales play Finland in a Helsinki friendly on Wednesday, ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia, and interim manager Robert Page insists James will rejoin his squad ahead of that game after his transfer is completed.“He was on camp and I have to be flexible with...
SoccerTribal Football

REVEALED: Why Bielsa blocked Leeds signing Club Brugge attacker Lang

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa blocked a deal for Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang. Club insider Phil Hay claims Leeds Director of Football Victor Orta was eyeing a move for Brugge star Lang, but his work rate didn't convince Bielsa. He told The Phil Hay Show: "People will have seen...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa considers central role for Raphinha

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is considering a more central role for Raphinha. The arrival of Daniel James from Manchester United has offered Bielsa the chance to bring the Brazilian inside. The Argentine boss is considering the possibility of converting the Brazilian maestro into an attacking midfielder, according to club...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds had chance to take James for £1.5M

Leeds United have coughed up big to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James. The Daily Mail says Leeds' reluctance to pay a £1.5million loan fee to Swansea for James two and a half years ago has ended up costing them 10 times that amount after they finally signed the Wales international for £25m from Manchester United this week.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Daniel James ‘emotionally drained’ after Leeds transfer, Wales boss Robert Page reveals

Wales boss Robert Page has praised “emotionally drained” Daniel James for the way he has handled his move from Manchester United to Leeds United.James has had a whirlwind week after swapping Old Trafford for Elland Road in a reported £25millon deal and joining up with the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifier against Belarus.But he was still going strong in the third minute of injury time in Kazan on Sunday, setting up Gareth Bale’s dramatic winner with a precise cross from the left.“He is still a young lad, DJ,” Page said of the 23-year-old, who was making his 21st...

Comments / 0

Community Policy