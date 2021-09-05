Letter | ‘Knee-jerk, heavy-handed’ Editorial on SROs

To say in an Editorial that Pajaro Valley Unified is “woefully unprepared to keep their schools safe” is a knee-jerk, heavy-handed pronouncement. Aptos High School is grappling with a horrible tragedy and you second-guess a school board decision eliminating School Resource Officers (SROs) and adding counselors, a decision that likely had nothing to do with this terrible event. Sadly, violence happens all too often at American schools, whether an armed officer is on campus or not.