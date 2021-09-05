CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptos, CA

Letter | ‘Knee-jerk, heavy-handed’ Editorial on SROs

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 5 days ago

To say in an Editorial that Pajaro Valley Unified is “woefully unprepared to keep their schools safe” is a knee-jerk, heavy-handed pronouncement. Aptos High School is grappling with a horrible tragedy and you second-guess a school board decision eliminating School Resource Officers (SROs) and adding counselors, a decision that likely had nothing to do with this terrible event. Sadly, violence happens all too often at American schools, whether an armed officer is on campus or not.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

