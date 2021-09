On August 23, West Bull Securities issued a research report, which initiated the first coverage on Newborn Town Inc. (09911.HK) with a "Strong Buy" rating (an absolute upside of more than 50% over the next 12 months) and an HKD8.39/share target price. Aside from the rapid penetration and strong performance of its social networking apps in the global markets, the game business may become the next growth driver for Newborn Town Inc., the research report said.