The 2022 Orbea Rallon has been hitting the EWS circuit this year, and Andi has swung a leg over to give us his first impressions. The Orbea Rallon has always been a pretty progressive bike. In 2014 the bike was updated with some of the most progressive geometry of the time, and then in 2018, it was given a massive makeover. The 2018 version of the Rallon saw a move to an asymmetric frame design, the jump to 29in wheels and a new carbon frame construction. Being 4 years old, the Rallon was well due an update and when Orbea got in contact and offered me the chance to ride their new “weapon” (Orbea’s words not mine) I was excited to see how their enduro bike had evolved.