Noah Syndergaard pitched one inning for High-A Brooklyn in his first rehab appearance on Thursday night, and he will pitch again for the Cyclones on Sunday. Syndergaard, who allowed a home run to the first batter he faced in an otherwise solid inning of work, will throw one-plus innings on Sunday. Once again, he will feature just his fastball and his changeup, as he has eliminated his slider and curveball from his arsenal for the rest of the season in an effort to limit the strain on his surgically repaired elbow.