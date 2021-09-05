CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t look now but forecasters are watching another developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Weather Service’s forecasters are keeping a watchful eye on a storm system that has the potential to develop into another tropical system over the next several days.

A surface trough currently over parts of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will move over the southwest or south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

Unfavorable upper-level winds will limit development Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday or Wednesday, environmental conditions become somewhat favorable for development, the National Weather Service’s New Orleans office said.

The National Hurricane Center continues to have a 30 percent chance for development on the trough. This system will be moving north or northeast into the central and north-central Gulf of Mexico during this time period.

Regardless of development, rain chances will be increasing across our region with a disturbance in the Gulf this week.

Further out in the Atlantic, Larry will threaten Bermuda next week, but it will not be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

