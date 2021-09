SDG #15: Life on land. Human land use has altered 75% of the Earth’s surface, creating a tight squeeze for the flora and fauna of our wilderness. Our thriving economy depends on a healthy biosphere, and investors are becoming more and more aware of the important role they’ll play in restoring and sustainably managing our forests, rivers, and mountains. Annalisa Tarizzo from Green Century Capital Management joins the podcast to discuss how her shareholder advocacy is pushing companies to adopt more sustainable and environmentally friendly supply chain policies.