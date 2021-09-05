Growing food sovereignty on the shores of Lake Superior

Chetan Goodshield and Madeline Gould turn over a potato patch on Madeline Island, a Lake Superior community just off the coast of northern Wisconsin. Photo: Kip Dooley. On Madeline Island, an ancestral homeland of the Anishinaabe people, fresh food is surprisingly scarce. This island on Lake Superior is home to an affluent vacation community and almost 300 year-round residents. Before Big Agriculture took over, dairy farms once dotted the south shore of Lake Superior, and before that abundant game and foraging. Though lake fish and berries still abound, it’s far easier to find pizza and french fries in the town center of La Pointe than fresh cheese or wild rice. At the island’s lone year-round grocery store, a plastic-wrapped tray of six miniature cucumbers sells for $6.50.