So basically I was arrested at my last probation appointment on a vop after receiving two tickets. for driving on a suspended license and a reckless driving charge from speeding 47-25. My PO told me before being taken into custody that I would be able to bail out on a thousand dollar bond. Friend went to a bail bondsman and was able to get my bond for 100$ and was able to have my bondsman come bail me out the same day. I received another court date in the paperwork I was sent home with after being released that’s in about two weeks and I’m just wondering what’s going to happen? I am on probation for 2 second degree misdemeanors one for leaving the scene of an accident only resulting in minor property damage of the vehicle and the other well for reckless driving from snitching on myself about going into the oncoming turning lane to hop around someone when there wasn’t any traffic on the opposite side. I say snitch on myself because I did jus that trying to be honest when being questioned by the police. I got 6 months total of probation and currently have one month left with one fine left to pay and this is my first ever violation. What will happen at my next court date?