Public Safety

Will I get the same collateral consequences of conviction, if my charges were dismissed?

By Asked in Cleveland, OH
 5 days ago

Since the charges have been dismissed, no, the collateral consequences are not the same but you really ought to have the records sealed. Answers provided by attorney Matt Williams to questions on Avvo DO NOT form an attorney client relationship. Mr. Williams is available to represent persons charged with crimes in Ohio for a fee. Only after Mr. Williams is retained, or agrees to discuss a matter privately, shall Mr. Williams be deemed your attorney. Mr. Williams answers questions on Avvo only to provide general advice based upon the limited information in the question.

Omaha, NEPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Man Repeatedly Hanged Girlfriend’s Daughter, Filmed It, Then Blamed Meth

A Nebraska judge has sentenced a man to up to 52 years in prison for repeatedly hanging a 2-year-old by the neck until she choked and lost consciousness. The little girl, who survived, is the daughter of the man’s ex-girlfriend. David J. Coleman, 38, strangled her twice on December 14, videotaping his actions then blaming meth for the attacks. “It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” a local prosecutor said. “How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did.”
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
Vice

She Flagged Down Cops for Help. She Was Handcuffed and Forced to Strip.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. When a Scottsdale, Arizona, woman flagged down the police for help finding the person responsible for smashing in her car windshield, she never expected to be the one arrested. But officers handcuffed her, had her strip naked back at the station, and drew blood from her—all for a crime she didn’t commit.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
SocietyPosted by
Lawrence Post

Transgender student bullied in bathroom could be punished before boys who harassed him

Mother is left concerned about her transgender son’s safety after he was bullied in his school’s bathroom by his classmates last week. On Monday, August 23, her son Tobi had entered a boys restroom. Shortly after a group of boys entered and started chanting, “transphobic slurs, and then it got louder and louder… they started hitting and kicking at the stall door, so Tobi had to use his back to brace it and then put his foot on the toilet to keep the door shut,” shared the devastated mother.
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Homeless Woman JAiled After Imprisoning Another, Attacking Two

A homeless 30 year-old Rome woman, Rebecca Jean Hicks, was arrested this week after reports said she imprisoned another person inside a room at the 7 Hills Inn and began to hit them. Reports stated that Hicks hit the victim and a second person in the face during the altercation.
Floyd County, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Floyd County Jail Inmate Charged in Brutal Attack

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Haleem Jibril Robinson, 23 of Rome, is facing new charges after he allegedly attacked beat another inmate in the head. Reports stated that Robinson used his hands and knees to beat a 31 year-old man in the head. Robinson is charged with aggravated...
Bridgeton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Mother Calls For Justice After Aaliyah Eubanks Found Tied, Shot To Death Inside Bridgeton Apartment

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey mother is calling for justice. Her daughter was brutally murdered in her own home this past March. Several months later, there are still no arrests. CBS3 Mysteries has covered some of the area’s most notorious unsolved cases. This week, we focus our attention on a brutal homicide that has until this moment received very little notice. Nearly a full calendar’s worth of seasons have passed since Aaliyah Eubanks was murdered in her Bridgeton apartment. On a summer afternoon, family and friends visited her grave, adding some scarecrows and fall flowers. The deadly shooting happened on March 16. Jennifer...
Graham County, AZgilavalleycentral.net

‘Rock hunter’ in jail following hammer attack

SANCHEZ — A man that said he was “rock hunting” found himself in jail on multiple charges, including disorderly conduct with a firearm. A homeowner on East Sanchez Road contacted Graham County Sheriff’s deputies about a man, identified as Roy Anderson, reportedly cutting barbed wire fencing and trespassing. The victim...
Public SafetySunderland Echo

East Durham rapist who said men are 'superior race' is jailed

Jeffrey Haswell, 48, from East Durham, forced himself on the victim who was left traumatised after he refused to take no for an answer. When interviewed by police about the offence, he said men were “a superior race”. Haswell was locked up at Teesside Crown Court after a jury earlier...
Las Vegas, NVnewtolasvegas.com

At the Las Vegas sentencing of the killer whose victim I found

I have been writing about the case of Jarrid Johnson since his arrest for murdering a homeless man whose body I discovered while walking the dog near the New To Las Vegas world headquarters on the morning of 2018’s shortest day. I’m certainly not condoning murder, and this one was especially senseless and gory. But the more I learn about the case, the more I realize Johnson was in some ways a victim of circumstances not unlike the man he killed, Ralph Franzello. Indeed, the case has revealed a number of tough truths about Las Vegas.

