Louisiana State

Louisiana's Houma Nation Was Devastated By Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida and its aftermath left dozens of people dead and lives and properties destroyed. It is a wake-up call about the accelerating effects of climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels. In a minute, we'll hear from the mayor of Jersey City on what happened there. But first, we go to the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, where 15 Native American tribes were in the direct path of Hurricane Ida last week. The Houma Nation is the largest with 19,000 members spread across six parishes, and it's suffered some of the worst damage. August Creppel is the chief of the Houma Nation, and he joins us now from Gretna, La. Welcome, sir, to the program.

