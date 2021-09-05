CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Puzzle: Two Consonants

By Will Shortz
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
On-air Challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are N and S, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels. 4. Jacqueline Kennedy's surname after she remarried. 5. Hairstylist Vidal. 6. Silly. [More than eight letters ...]. 7. Straightforward,...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

