CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Italy police stop man suspected of snatching winning ticket

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

ROME — (AP) — Border police at Rome's main airport on Sunday prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said.

The man didn't have the filched card worth 500,000 euros ($580,000) on himself, but he did have a plane ticket for Fuerteventura, one of the Spain's Canary Islands, the LaPresse news agency said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was wanted for investigation of suspected theft. The man allegedly snatched the ticket and dashed off on his motor scooter after the customer on Friday had asked the shop in a working-class neighborhood of Naples to verify the win, which is the top prize.

The older woman had purchased two “scratch and win” cards. She asked a shop employee to verify the win. The employee then passed the card to one of the shop's owners for a final check, Italian news reports said. But instead he allegedly kept the card and raced off on his motor scooter through Naples.

He is now free on his own recognizance, LaPresse said.

To thwart anyone from illegally cashing in, authorities at the Italian tax office which runs the “scratch and win” operation froze the entire block of card numbers that had been distributed to the tobacco shop.

Investigators are still looking for the game card.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Police#Naples#Canary Islands#Ap#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Suspected thief of winning scratchcard stopped at Rome airport

Border police at Rome’s main airport have prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said. The man did not have the filched card worth €500,000 (£429,000) on him, but he...
Grocery & Supermaketfoodsafetynews.com

Police charge man for suspected food contamination

Police in London have arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food at three supermarkets. Metropolitan Police detained Leoaai Elghareeb in Hammersmith and Fulham after foodstuffs at the stores were injected with an as yet unidentified substance via the use of needles. He was charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 27.
Public SafetyWISH-TV

Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, law enforcement officials said. The blast occurred in a nine-story building in Noginsk, a town 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building, with three stories appearing to have sustained the most damage. About 30 apartments were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building.
Public Safetynewsitem.com

Paris terror trial opens for 20 accused in 2015 attacks

PARIS (AP) — The trial of 20 men accused in a series of coordinated attacks on Paris in 2015 that spread fear across Europe and transformed France opened Wednesday in a custom-built complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse. Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of...
Miami Beach, FLClick10.com

Police: Man arrested after snatching US military servicewoman’s purse in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s robbery of a U.S. military servicewoman in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed. Larry Bermudez, 26, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday morning on charges of strong-arm robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
Mesa, AZ12news.com

Robbery suspect dies after being stopped by Mesa Police on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. — A man accused of robbery died Tuesday afternoon after he was stopped by Mesa Police officers on a Loop 202 on ramp. Undercover officers along with U.S. Marshals were tracking the 27-year-old suspect while he tried to enter the highway at Broadway Road in a Chevrolet truck around 3:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids, MIdistrictchronicles.com

Police Allegedly Mistake Black Man for Robbery Suspect

A video has surfaced showing a group of officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan allegedly arresting a Black man outside of a McDonald’s for a robbery that he reportedly had nothing to do with. @alytheeactivist#greenscreenvideo #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #xyzbca #viral #grandrapids #grandrapidsmichigan #michigan #blm #blacklivesmatter #acab #lifeisgooddance. ♬ Silence – Silence.
Boston, MAcbslocal.com

Man Dies After Dorchester Shooting, Police Searching For Suspect

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A man has died after being shot Saturday night in Dorchester. Boston Police were called to the area of Erie Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving word about someone being shot. After arriving, officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police...
Public Safetywkzo.com

Venezuelan ex-spymaster to be held in Spanish jail pending transfer to U.S

MADRID (Reuters) – Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who was arrested on Thursday in Madrid after hiding for almost two years, will be held in prison pending extradition to the United States, Spain’s High Court said on Friday. U.S. investigators have charged Carvajal https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-narco-terrorism-charges-against-nicolas-maduro-current, a former general and...
North Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Police: Suspect killed himself when stopped by officers

A man suspected in a fatal shooting Friday in North Las Vegas shot and killed himself when he was stopped by police hours later, officials said. Police found the suspect and stopped his vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street late Friday, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. The man barricaded himself in the car, then shot and killed himself.
Posted by
Rivy L

Panama Hikers Go Missing and Pictures on Their Camera Tell A Mysterious Story

Foul play has never been ruled out entirely in the case of Dutch Panama hikers, Kris and Lisanne. Disconcerting evidence surrounds their story, raising questions as to whether there is a possible suspect, or suspects, in the girls’ disappearance and eventual deaths. Generally, an incident like this can be explained away by the natural environmental elements and lack of wilderness survival skills, but there is much more to this than simply “lost and found.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy