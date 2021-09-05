Excision Announces First-Ever All-Original Throwback Set Coming to Lost Lands 2021

Renowned quartet Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – has announced their first-ever blues album, Heavy Load Blues, and released the first original track off the forthcoming collection, “Heavy Load.” The ominous acoustic blues number is highlighted by Haynes’ mournful vocal and supple yet deliberate riffing – PRESS HERE to listen to “Heavy Load,” which first premiered with BrooklynVegan. Heavy Load Blues, due out November 12th via Fantasy Records, encompasses an even mix of Haynes’ originals and revered covers originally made famous by the likes of Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James, Junior Wells, Ann Peebles, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and even Tom Waits and the Animals. To coincide with the album’s announcement, Gov’t Mule has released a behind-the-scenes video of the making of Heavy Load Blues – PRESS HERE to watch.