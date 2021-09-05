CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excision Announces First-Ever All-Original Throwback Set Coming to Lost Lands 2021

Cover picture for the articleLost Lands is just around the corner and Excision is hyping up headbangers with some exciting news!. For the first time ever, the producer and festival curator will throw down an all-original set featuring throwback originals and remixes. With all the material Excision has accumulated over the years, there’s plenty of heavy hitters to choose from for this historic (or should we say prehistoric?) performance.

