Summer 2021 in the US broke the heat record set during the historic “Dust Bowl” summer of 1936, according to new government data. From June until August, the US mainland average temperature was 74 degrees Fahrenheit – 2.6 degrees above normal. The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) reported on Thursday that this “technically exceeds” the Dust Bowl summer in the mid-1930s but by a very small margin. According to NOAA, a record 18.4 per cent of the US mainland experienced record high temperatures. California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah all reported their hottest summer on record while 16...