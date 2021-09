A Waimea hospital is warning Big Islanders to not use products containing the anti-parasitic medication ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital released a statement Friday on the heels of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory saying the CDC “confirmed with the American Association of Poison Control Centers that human exposures and adverse effects associated with ivermectin reported to poison control centers have increased in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline. These reports include increased use of veterinary products not meant for human consumption.”