2021 Cook Out Southern 500 odds, expert picks and prediction

Sun Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR Cup Series stops at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 Sunday. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 6:05 p.m. ET. Below we analyze the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex...

MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR driver goes from first to last in the playoffs

Kevin Harvick entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the top seeded driver last year. This year, he enters in last place among the 16 playoff drivers. A lot can change in a year for a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is a perfect example of that; he won seven races in last year’s regular season and two in the first three-race round of the playoffs.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Takes a Hilarious Shot at Kyle Larson After Day on the Golf Course

On Wednesday, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin hilariously roasted fellow racer Kyle Larson following their outing on the golf course today. Hamlin and Larson got a round in earlier today, and by the sounds of it, Denny came out on top today. Either that or his trash talking is throwing us all off to make us think that’s the case. The FedEx No. 11 driver shared a photo of Larson teeing off on one of the 18 holes. There’s some trees lining the left side of the hole, but past that the fairway seems wide open.
Darlington, SCPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin Has Perfect 1-Word Response to Winning Darlington Race

On Sunday, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin celebrated on victory lane. During the early hours of Monday morning, he was still riding high as he posted about his big win. The #11 Offerpad Toyota racer took the checkered flag yesterday in Darlington, South Carolina. He held off Kyle Larson in the final 10 laps to win the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The victory is Hamlin’s only first-place finish of the 2021 season so far. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Richmond Raceway

Several Cup Playoff drivers need redemption at Richmond. Denny Hamlin scored his first victory of the season Sunday night in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff opener at the venerable Darlington (S.C.) Raceway – he and runner-up Kyle Larson combining to lead an impressive 302 of the race’s 367 laps (82 percent) in a duel reminiscent of their Regular Season Championship battle as well.
Motorsportsnumberfire.com

NASCAR Betting Guide: Federated Auto Parts 400

This is not the week to bet longshots. Usually, when I run my simulations, there'll be at least one longer-shot who shows a bit of value. For example, last week, both Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman had better simulated odds than their implied odds at +2400 and +2100, respectively. If you wanted to have some fun, you could justify taking looks there.
Motorsportsaccesswdun.com

Several Cup Playoff drivers seek Richmond redemption

Denny Hamlin scored his first victory of the season Sunday night in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff opener at the venerable Darlington Raceway – he and runner-up Kyle Larson combining to lead an impressive 302 of the race’s 367 laps (82 percent) in a duel reminiscent of their regular season championship battle as well.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 odds, picks: Model unveils predictions for Richmond, NASCAR Playoffs

The 2021 NASCAR Playoffs kicked off last weekend in Darlington. Now, the Cup Series will head 300 miles north on I-95 to Richmond Raceway for the 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders on Saturday. Denny Hamlin captured his first win of the season last week and jumped back into second in the NASCAR Standings behind Kyle Larson. It will be Larson starting on the pole when the green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night and he will have a 34-point cushion over Hamlin.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

What drivers said after Daytona Next Gen test

Eight Cup drivers took part in a Goodyear tire test Tuesday and Wednesday with the Next Gen car. For some, it was the first time driving the car. Others had tested it before. Those testing this week were: Chris Buescher, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

43-Year-Old Kurt Busch Gets New NASCAR Cup Ride for 2022

Toyota-based 23XI team confirmed Friday that Kurt Busch will become Bubba Wallace’s teammate in '22. Wallace has struggled with the first-year team, with no poles, no victories, one top-5 finish, 13 finishes between 11th-20th, 10 more between 21st-30th, and a 39th. Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion with Roush-Fenway Racing,...
Motorsportswmleader.com

Kyle Busch fined $50,000 for post-crash actions at Darlington

NASCAR announced Tuesday that Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 for actions following his wreck in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. In NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, Busch was cited for a safety violation under Sections 12.1.a, 12.5.2.5.a, and 12.8.a of the NASCAR Cup Series rule book. After contact with...
Motorsportsracer.com

NASCAR teams take stock after first multi-car Next Gen test

NASCAR and Goodyear have wrapped up a two-day test with the Next Gen car at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, and there continue to be things to work through before the 2022 season. In addition to working with Goodyear to develop a suitable tire, NASCAR also focused on the speed...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Richmond Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Cindric on pole

Austin Cindric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Cindric enters the race one point behind AJ Allmendinger in the race for the regular-season title. Two races remain until the playoffs. Allmendinger starts eighth. Harrison Burton joins him on...
CharitiesPosted by
Speedway Digest

No. 10 Smithfield/Tuesday's Children Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Richmond Advance

● This morning, Smithfield® and the Gene Haas Foundation had the honor of recognizing Tuesday’s Children, an organization formed in the wake of 9/11 that provides a lifetime of healing for families who have been affected by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence, with a $50,000 donation at Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina. In addition to the donation, driver Aric Almirola unveiled the special-edition No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang that he will pilot in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The Ford Mustang will feature a commemorative 9/11 paint scheme and the Tuesday’s Children logo to honor those whose lives were forever changed by the tragedy and further spotlight the non-profit’s mission. Since Tuesday’s Children was founded nearly two decades ago, it has served more than 42,000 individuals. The organization’s goal is to ensure that families who have suffered losses due to the events of 9/11, post-9/11 military service, or other acts of mass violence and terrorism always have a comforting place to turn to for support and community. This $50,000 donation will help provide individuals and families with counseling and support, youth mentorship and career guidance, healing through service and peacebuilding, and much more.

