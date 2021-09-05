CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Breakfast with Bevo: Texas hits on all cylinders, sure passed the first eye test

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Breakfast is served. If you're a Longhorns fan, you're waking up Sunday morning feeling pretty good. Hudson Card looked like he could become the real deal. Bijan Robinson already looks like a real deal. Steve Sarkisian called a good game on offense, trusting Card to keep drives going, riding Robinson's 176 yards of offense and placing pass catchers in good spots to make plays. The linebackers were flying around and Louisiana, the 19th-ranked team in the country, looked at least a step behind.

