Breakfast with Bevo: Texas hits on all cylinders, sure passed the first eye test

Quarterbacks: A- Hudson Card looked solid, less so like a redshirt freshman who'd completed only three college passes before Saturday but more like a heady quarterback who's been here for awhile. His numbers were fine, but what stood out was his decision making and ability to extend plays and drives. His scramble on fourth-and-6 in the first quarter led to Texas' opening touchdown. Later he threw the ball away on third down rather than force anything, knowing that Cameron Dicker was in range. Roschon Johnson's leaping first-down catch-and-run for a first down was a memorable play, but he got the ball only because Card evaded a pass rush by flipping it to him right off the line. Check-downs were common. In the first half, he was hit while throwing and the ball came out awkwardly; he pounced on it, and while a video replay determined it to be an incomplete pass, it was still a smart play. He showed strong zip on short and intermediate throws, looked to have a good connection with Jordan Whittington and was particularly effective throwing over the middle. Casey Thompson came on to manage the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown, too.