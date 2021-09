As of 8AM Sunday- Another great start to the day! We are waking up the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly clear skies, and some areas of patchy fog. Expect a sunny Sunday with no rain. We will heat up to the upper 80s, and topping off at 90 degrees in Augusta. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s so it’ll feel pretty comfy outside. Tonight, lows will increase slightly to the mid 60s. Today will be a great beach, lake, or pool day.