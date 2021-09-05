CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Wolff urges Red Bull to release Albon to get Williams seat

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he is happy for Alex Albon to race for Williams, but only if Red Bull releases him from his contract. Albon has been heavily linked with a seat at Williams but on Friday Red Bull suggested there had been concerns raised by Mercedes about a Red Bull junior racing for a team that will use Mercedes power units and gearboxes in 2022. Wolff has now confirmed that is the case, but says it is down to Red Bull to release Albon in order for him to be able to race in Formula 1 again.

racer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Alex Albon
Person
James Vowles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Formula E#Mercedes#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Sergio Perez gets contract extension with Red Bull for 2022 F1 season

Red Bull has confirmed that Sergio Perez will remain at the team alongside Max Verstappen for the 2022 Formula 1 season after signing a contract extension. The Mexican was signed to the team after impressing throughout 2020, capping off his efforts with victory in the penultimate race of 2020, winning the Sakhir Grand Prix for Racing Point.
Motorsportsracer.com

Williams keeping its options open on 2022 driver decision

Williams CEO and team principal Jost Capito says Alex Albon and Nick de Vries are not the only options the team has to replace George Russell. Russell is expected to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes for next season, bringing an end to his three-year stint at Williams and opening up a vacancy. While Bottas is believed to have chosen Alfa Romeo over a return to his former team, Capito said that there is no urgency from his side to settle on a new driver.
MotorsportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Motor racing-Red Bull want to bring Albon back to F1, says Horner

(Reuters) – Red Bull are seeking to secure Alexander Albon’s Formula One return next season, with seats opening up at Alfa Romeo and Williams, while Mercedes are keen to place their new Formula E champion Nyck de Vries. Albon, 25, drove for Red Bull’s main team last year but lost...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

After losing the lead of the drivers’ championship at Zandvoort last Sunday, Hamilton made an early statement in his bid to leapfrog Verstappen again by setting the pace at Monza on Friday afternoon. Hamilton spent the early part of the session trading fastest lap times with Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate,...
Mercedes, TXMotorsport.com

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Albon is angling to make an F1 comeback next year, having dropped off the grid when he was dropped by Red Bull into a reserve role at the end of the 2020 season. Both Williams and Alfa Romeo have expressed an interest in signing Albon for next year, while Mercedes Formula E driver Nyck de Vries has also been linked to both teams.
Motorsportsracer.com

Bottas insists he followed team order over fastest lap

Valtteri Bottas insists he followed Mercedes’ orders when told not to go for the fastest lap in the Dutch Grand Prix, despite still posting the quickest time to that point. Lewis Hamilton was running second to Max Verstappen on the road and already held the fastest lap, with Verstappen’s chances of beating the mark on old hard tires looking unlikely. However, when Bottas stopped from third for a set of soft tires in the closing stages — with Mercedes citing a vibration as the reason — he set the fastest first two sectors, and although he backed off in the final part of the lap he still went quickest to hold the extra fastest lap point.
Motorsportsracer.com

Verstappen leads third Dutch GP practice

Max Verstappen made a claim to pole favorite for the Dutch Grand Prix with the fastest time of final practice at Zandvoort, comfortably ahead of both Mercedes drivers. The Dutchman was quickest in every sector to set a time of 1m09.623s, gaining a little time thanks to a slipstream from teammate Sergio Perez out of the final banked corner.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

An engine failure for Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel caused his car to grind to a halt on-track during opening practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, sparking a red flag. A lengthy recovery process followed as the marshals ensured the car was safe to move and that it was not electrified.
Motorsportsracer.com

Verstappen exceeds expectations in front of home fans and royalty

Max Verstappen says it is “an incredible feeling” to win the Dutch Grand Prix in front of the King of the Netherlands and his expectant home fans. Amid a party atmosphere at Zandvoort, Verstappen was the star attraction and received huge ovations wherever he went, with his pre-race obligations including a meeting with Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Once the lights went out, he duly converted pole position into his seventh of the victory of the season, and the Dutchman admits it was a special emotion to be able to win and regain the championship lead in front of such a crowd.
Motorsportsracer.com

Haas pair escape penalty after Vettel block

Both Haas drivers have escaped penalty for impeding Sebastian Vettel during qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix, in an incident that left Nikita Mazepin fuming at teammate Mick Schumacher. Vettel had to abort his final run in Q1 after coming across Mazepin and Schumacher squabbling over track position at the...
Motorsportsracer.com

Decision to replace Bottas was not easy – Wolff

Toto Wolff says Valtteri Bottas deserved to stay at Mercedes based on what he has achieved for the team since 2017, and that it was a tough choice to replace him with George Russell. Bottas has been announced as an Alfa Romeo driver from 2022 onwards, signing a multi-year deal...
Motorsportsracer.com

Verstappen escapes punishment after red flag investigation

Max Verstappen has escaped punishment for overtaking Lance Stroll under red flags during FP2 at the Dutch Grand Prix. A technical issue caused Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes to stop on track while Verstappen was on a quick timed lap, with the Red Bull driver passing the slow car and a number of others who were not on timed efforts. The last one of those was Stroll, who had moved off the racing line to allow Verstappen to pass but then the red flag came out to recover Hamilton’s car, with Verstappen passing the Aston Martin as he slowed.
Motorsportsracer.com

Gasly revels in ‘small win’ with fourth for AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly describes his fourth place in the Dutch Grand Prix as “a small win” for AlphaTauri after beating three of the teams ahead of it in the standings. AlphaTauri dropped to sixth in the constructors’ championship following Esteban Ocon’s shock win and Fernando Alonso’s fourth place in Hungary, but Gasly continued his fine form with a third consecutive top-six qualifying performance at Zandvoort. Starting fourth himself, he duly converted that position to pick up 12 points, finishing behind only race-winner Max Verstappen and the two Mercedes drivers.
Motorsportsracer.com

‘They just did a better job all round’ - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes he needed a perfect race to be able to have a chance against Max Verstappen in the Dutch Grand Prix, and he didn’t get it. Verstappen started on pole position and held Hamilton off on the run to Turn 1, opening up a lead of some 1.7 seconds by the end of the first lap. That was pretty much as close as Hamilton would get, with a slower first pit stop ruining his chances of an undercut and then lapped traffic seeing the gap ebb and flow in the second part of the race.
Motorsportsracer.com

Verstappen delights orange army with Dutch GP pole

Max Verstappen snatched pole for the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years by less than a tenth of a second from title rival Lewis Hamilton in a tense qualifying finish at Zandvoort. Verstappen looked comfortably in control atop the standings for the first two segments of qualifying and after...
Motorsportsracer.com

INSIGHT: Why the timing's right for change at Mercedes

It had already been reported, and the drivers knew, so their attempts to bat away the questions during the Dutch Grand Prix were not the most successful. “I know where I’ll be driving next year,” George Russell admitted. “Verbally (told) before Spa. I’m not going to sit here and lie and not say the truth. The truth is there’s nothing to announce, but I’m aware of the situation of where I’ll be racing next year and I was informed just prior to Spa.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy