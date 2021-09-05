Wolff urges Red Bull to release Albon to get Williams seat
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he is happy for Alex Albon to race for Williams, but only if Red Bull releases him from his contract. Albon has been heavily linked with a seat at Williams but on Friday Red Bull suggested there had been concerns raised by Mercedes about a Red Bull junior racing for a team that will use Mercedes power units and gearboxes in 2022. Wolff has now confirmed that is the case, but says it is down to Red Bull to release Albon in order for him to be able to race in Formula 1 again.racer.com
