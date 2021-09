Cole Palmer’s classy strike helped inspire England Under-21s to a routine win over Kosovo.The Young Lions opened their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory in Milton Keynes thanks to Rhian Brewster’s penalty and Palmer’s debut goal.Lee Carsley marked his first game in charge as the Under-21s extended their unbeaten run in qualifiers to 46 games, having not lost for 10 years.It was the first home crowd the Young Lions had played in front of in two years, having beaten Austria in front of 11,772, also at Stadium MK, in October 2019 and they took just 10 minutes of...