Perez and Latifi to start Dutch GP from pit lane
Sergio Perez and Nicholas Latifi will both start the Dutch Grand Prix from the pit lane as a result of penalties after qualifying. In a dramatic Q1 session on Saturday, Perez was a surprise casualty as a result of some poor timing and high track evolution that meant his first lap time wasn’t good enough to advance. Despite trying to fit in one more run, Perez didn’t make the checkered flag in time and was eliminated in 16th place.racer.com
