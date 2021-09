Leeds have announced the signing of winger Dan James from Manchester United on a five-year deal.James, 23, arrives at Elland Road two-and-a-half-years after Leeds’ bid to sign him from his former club Swansea collapsed at the 11th hour.The PA news agency understands Leeds have paid 25million for the Wales international.📞 The call has been answered! pic.twitter.com/u9j9YG5FUT— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021Leeds director of football Victor Orta said: “I have to say a huge thank you to my team firstly – the football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has...