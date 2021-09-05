CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romania's canoeing legend Patzaichin, dead at 71

Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Sep. 5—Romania's multiple Olympic canoeing medallist Ivan Patzaichin has died at the age — Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) announced on its Facebook page on Sunday. "He's a legend ... a champion has turned into a star. Ivan Patzaichin has left us. His story is the story of success, common sense and fine character. It is the story of a son of the Danube Delta who gave back tenfold and inspired people to live beautifully. Beyond the brilliant medals, 7 Olympic (4 gold), 21 world (8 gold), he was a gifted and generous man. Smooth flow, Ivan! Forever in our hearts! Condolences to your family! May God forgive you and rest you in peace! " reads the COSR message.

www.mdjonline.com

