St. George teens urge others to buckle up after surviving crash with diesel truck

Judd Hirschi, 17, and Luke Hirschi, 16, were in a serious crash with a diesel truck last September. They believe their lives were saved because they were wearing their seatbelt. UDOT’s John Gleason says nearly half of Utah’s vehicle fatalities are a result of people not wearing a seatbelt. (Kristine Hirschi) — HURRICANE — This year alone, 42 people who were not wearing a seatbelt have died on Utah roads.