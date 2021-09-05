CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

St. George teens urge others to buckle up after surviving crash with diesel truck

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudd Hirschi, 17, and Luke Hirschi, 16, were in a serious crash with a diesel truck last September. They believe their lives were saved because they were wearing their seatbelt. UDOT’s John Gleason says nearly half of Utah’s vehicle fatalities are a result of people not wearing a seatbelt. (Kristine Hirschi) — HURRICANE — This year alone, 42 people who were not wearing a seatbelt have died on Utah roads.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Udot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Provo, UTKUTV

Former reality star arrested after wrong-way crash on I-15 in Provo

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A former reality TV star was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence after he struck three vehicles on Interstate 15 in Utah County while driving the wrong way. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Lee Liston. He had starred on TLC reality show “My...
Gazette

4 teens killed in rural Colorado after SUV collides with semi-truck

Four teenagers were killed and a fifth was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital after an SUV collided with a semi-truck in Prowers County in southeastern Colorado on Wednesday night, the Colorado State Patrol said. The teens were in a Ford Explorer going south on U.S. 287 just after 9:30...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Log truck crash blocks Oregon highway

SWEET HOME, Ore. - A log truck overturned and spilled its load of timber Wednesday morning on US 20 east of Sweet Home. The crash scene is west of a complete closure of the highway, in effect through Friday, for a construction project. The driver was not injured. Officials at...
Idaho StateGephardt Daily

Murray man flown to hospital after 5-vehicle crash in Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho, Sept. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah drivers and three from Idaho were involved in a crash Friday night that was initiated by a Murray man, according to a report from the Idaho State Police. The five-vehicle crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 84 in...
Riverton, UTGephardt Daily

1 dead, 2 injured in Bangerter Highway accident

RIVERTON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Riverton are investigating a deadly rollover accident, which happened early Saturday morning on Bangerter Highway. First reports of the crash came in at about 3:50 a.m., when a northbound vehicle veered across multiple lanes of traffic near 13400 South and came to a stop in a field west of the highway.
Franklin County, NYnny360.com

St. Regis Falls man killed in a propane-truck crash

LONG LAKE — A Franklin County man was killed in a propane truck crash. State police responded to a vehicle rollover on Lake Lila Road in the town of Long Lake on Tuesday. The scene investigation revealed the one-vehicle crash involved a Suburban Propane delivery truck driven by Kurt J. Russel, 24, of St. Regis Falls.
Midvale, UTGephardt Daily

Man fights to survive after Midvale motorcycle crash

MIDVALE, Utah, August 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A rider was rushed to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition after crashing his motorcycle and sliding across three lanes of South State Street in Midvale Saturday Night. Witnesses told Unified Police investigators the man was heading north on South State around...
Idaho StateKXLY

Deer Park man ejected from truck, killed in Idaho car crash

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One person died and another was injured in a car crash on I-90 early Saturday morning in Idaho. At around 2:20 a.m., Idaho State Police said Jazmyne Taylor, 23, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck near MP 1 when she reportedly lost control. She went into the median and the truck rolled. Mark Roberts, 40, of Deer Park, WA, who was a passenger was ejected from the truck.
Tri-cities, WAKEPR

Local coffee truck out of commission after car crashed into it

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities small business is now out of commission after an accident around 10 P.M. on Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica and Joel Grubbs, the owners of Transient Coffee, just finished building their mobile coffee trailer and took it out for their first event less than a month ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy