High Desert Dirt - The Raven's Rant

Nothing says romance like compost. Kevin knows the way to the gardening heart of his wife. Although the gardening season is winding down, we still have many chores around our farm. We had a bulk compost delivery last week in order to prep new beds for garlic planting around Halloween. This is our second delivery from Daniel Doty, the owner of Green Acre Compost. We have been using it as a topdressing mulch for orchard trees, a refresher in my container plants, and about 90 percent of it to continue enhancing the soil in our hardworking vegetable beds. Green Acre compost is made locally. Daniel is well versed in the gardening challenges we face here in our valley; he and his family have been farming mostly alfalfa here for many years. Also, if you’re lucky, delivery includes a visit with the ridiculously cute dog, Murphy.