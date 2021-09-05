What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

I am going to take a week off from telling you all about what I cooked recently. There are a couple of reasons for this hiatus, but the primary reason is: This last weekend, I spent a bunch of time doing fun things like attending the Cantaloupe Festival and scoring the second-highest rating in my fantasy football draft (Let’s Go ‘Loupe Style!) and not a whole lot of time cooking. Rather than pull a recipe out of a hat and build a story around something that I really loved cooking that one time or that I would love to cook one day, I thought that I would take some time to talk about fundamentals--specifically, what I have in my pantry.