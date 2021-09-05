CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

For The Next Day Only, Some Jump At Chance To Do Rare Mitzvah

thelakewoodscoop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[COMMUNICATED]In just hours it will be Rosh Hashana, and the shemittah year will begin. For as long as we have had the Torah, Jews around the world have learned about the halachos of allowing the land to rest, and the blessings that come with participating. Very few, however, actually get the chance to do this rare mitzvah.

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Day#Jews#Torah#Shemittah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

‘Zoom Mitzvah’ part of Jewish online movement

Jewish congregation Kol Shalom on Bainbridge Island has been doing almost everything online the past 18 months, during the COVID-19 shutdown. Bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies have continued via Zoom, requiring multiple cameras and coordination of participants in various locations around the world. “While a ‘Zoom-Mitzvah’ was not what I...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HeySoCal

Laugh Factory, Cedars-Sinai streaming Rosh Hoshana services

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center plans to stream a Rosh Hashana service for 24 hours beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday while the Laugh Factory will stream a service at 11 a.m. on its YouTube channel, Instagram, and Facebook page. Cedars-Sinai’s service will be streamed at www.cedars-sinai.org/patients-visitors/spiritual-care/judaism/services.html. Participants can follow along with the...
FestivalPosted by
The Independent

Yom Kippur 2021: When is the holy Jewish festival and what is its significance?

The Jewish festival of Yom Kippur is perceived as the holiest day of the year in Judaism.Taking place just over a week after the Jewish New Year, the festival is commemorated with a day-long fast.The aim of the fast is to encourage Jewish people to reflect on their past year, repent for any wrongdoings and wish for a happy and healthy year ahead.Here is everything you need to know about Yom Kippur:When is it?This year, Yom Kippur starts during the evening of Wednesday 15 September and ends during the evening of Thursday 16 September.The fast, which is observed for approximately...
FestivalBlock Island Times

Rosh Hashanah: New Year arriving strangely in autumn

New Year’s Day comes strangely, you may think, in autumn. Not strange at all because it is at this season many of us harvest what we have grown and learned. And at the same time we have the chance to plant again and learn something new to build upon. Schools...
Religionthelakewoodscoop.com

People Claim They Had Crazy Yeshuos After They Did This

[COMMUNICATED] The Rosenblatt kids don’t like to have friends over. They all share one room and sleep on mattresses on the floor. There are never snacks to eat and the air conditioning is always broken. On Rosh Hashana they have the challah and the simanim and that’s it. Meat is a rare commodity, since their Dad got sick. The other day, though, a miracle happened: A man came to the door with a check from Vaad HaRabbanim. Their Mom took it and went straight to the grocery store: This year, they’re having chicken.
FestivalBHG

The Jewish High Holy Days are This Month—Here's What You Should Know

Over the next few weeks, members of the Jewish faith will observe the High Holy Days, also called the High Holidays. If you don't observe them yourself, you may not know why these days are significant or how to approach someone Jewish during this time. Do you wish someone "happy holidays?" Why do the dates change every year? Is there one holiday you should really get right?
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

Five Celebrated Jewish Chefs Share What They Serve on Rosh Hashanah

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A table filled with delicious foods is an important part of many Jewish holidays, and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is no different. There are certain ingredients that are traditionally enjoyed on the holiday, such as apples and honey, pomegranate, and challah (but for Rosh Hashanah, it's usually round instead of a long braid that' often studded with raisins or other sweet fruit). Most of these foods are eaten on Rosh Hashanah because they are sweet, and they symbolize our wish for a sweet new year. While these foods can certainly be eaten raw, a la apples dipped in honey, they often appear in other dishes like cakes. Sephardic Jews have a Rosh Hashanah Seder with various ingredients from beans to fish head. And, of course, some dishes have become traditions in more recent years, like brisket and tzimmes.
ReligionLos Angeles Daily News

Rosh Hashanah a time for reflection

Beginning at sundown Monday night, observant Jews throughout the world began a two-day observation of Rosh Hashanah, the “head of the year” or the new year. Rosh Hashanah begins the 10 Days of Awe, sometimes called the High Holy Days, culminating next week with Yom Kippur. Jewish tradition teaches that,...
TV & Videosthelakewoodscoop.com

Dirshu to Present Special Videocast to Provide Chizuk and Inspiration for Yomim Noraim

Following their 7th Annual Yom Limud and Tefilla this September 1st, Dirshu will subsequently present a special videocast which will premiere on Motzoei Shabbos, Parshas Nitzavim, 28 Elul/September 4, and will be featured throughout Sunday, September 5, where Klal Yisrael will be addressed by leading Gedolei Yisrael.They will include the venerated senior Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisroel of Yerushalayim; HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, well-known Mashpia and Rosh Kollel; HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Hillel, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Hamekubalim, Ahavat Shalom; Hagaon HaRav Nissan Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva Daas Aharon; and Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi, Dirshu. The videocast will be chaired by Rav Zev Smith, well-known Maggid Shiur in Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program and Irgun Shiurei Torah. The videocast will also feature musical interludes of chizuk with hartzig music by the renowned menagnim, Motti Steinmetz, Zanvil Weinberger, Shlomo Cohen, Aharle Samet and a special composition made for the event by popular writer, Rabbi Nachman Seltzer.
Boulder, COboulderjewishnews.org

Shofar in the Park – Alternative Rosh Hashanah Celebration

To accommodate those who would otherwise not participate in formal Rosh Hashanah synagogue services, Rabbi Scheiner of Boulder Center for Judaism is promoting a brief, open to all, Rosh Hashanah ceremony that includes the primary observances of the holiday. There will be a special activity for kids and a small holiday gift takeaway.
Religionthelakewoodscoop.com

AUDIO: In his final Chumash Shiur, the Sanz Klausenberg Rebbe ZT”L Davens for Klal Yisroel

Excerpt from the last Chumash Shiur delivered by the Sanz Klausenberg Rebbe ZT”L, beseeching Hashem to bestow blessings of health, and wealth on Klal Yisroel. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason We Eat Apples And Honey During Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah — which some might know as the Jewish New Year — is one of the "High Holy Days" days on the Jewish calendar. Beginning on the first day of the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which usually falls sometime between September and October, Rosh Hashanah commemorates the time when God is believed to have created the world. In 2021, it's from September 6-8.
Religionboulderjewishnews.org

Sacred Attunement: Shmita as Cultural Biomimicry

This upcoming Jewish New Year marks a Shmita year: a Year of Rest, Release, and Letting Go. Shmita is a sabbath or sabbatical year when the land rests. On Sunday between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur of this year, join the Jewish Ecological Fellowship and Zazu Dreams while Dr. Cara Judea Alhadeff investigates Shmita/ Sabbath/Slow Movement alternatives to unlimited economic growth, progress, development paradigms.
ReligionGonzales Weekly Citizen

God will accomplish His purposes

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them, including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy