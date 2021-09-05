For The Next Day Only, Some Jump At Chance To Do Rare Mitzvah

Following their 7th Annual Yom Limud and Tefilla this September 1st, Dirshu will subsequently present a special videocast which will premiere on Motzoei Shabbos, Parshas Nitzavim, 28 Elul/September 4, and will be featured throughout Sunday, September 5, where Klal Yisrael will be addressed by leading Gedolei Yisrael.They will include the venerated senior Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisroel of Yerushalayim; HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, well-known Mashpia and Rosh Kollel; HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Hillel, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Hamekubalim, Ahavat Shalom; Hagaon HaRav Nissan Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva Daas Aharon; and Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi, Dirshu. The videocast will be chaired by Rav Zev Smith, well-known Maggid Shiur in Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program and Irgun Shiurei Torah. The videocast will also feature musical interludes of chizuk with hartzig music by the renowned menagnim, Motti Steinmetz, Zanvil Weinberger, Shlomo Cohen, Aharle Samet and a special composition made for the event by popular writer, Rabbi Nachman Seltzer.
