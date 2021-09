Good Tuesday to you Steelers fans. There is clearly something not right with Zach Banner. Since tearing his ACL in week one of last season Banner has played all of 12 snaps. He did not travel with the team to Carolina last weekend and has not practiced either. Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin told the press today that “he’ll give an injury report next week.” In the meantime, Chuks Okorafor took reps today at right tackle. This is his more natural spot and where he played in all 16 games last season. Rookie Dan Moore replaced Okorafor at left tackle.