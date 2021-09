One looks to keep it rolling, and one just wants to get rolling after barely playing over last year. Regardless of their circumstances, both Pine Prairie and Mamou are champing at the bit to get on the field Week 2. Pine Prairie is excited to get back on the field after last week’s 49-16 blowout win of Merryville, its first win since it lost 21-consecutive games. Mamou, meanwhile, faced a topsy…