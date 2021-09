Today’s podcast is a preview of the Week 1 game between the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers. This year I’ve decided to change the format of the podcast game preview. I didn’t love the old format that I used and have been trying to figure out a new one over the course of the offseason. For at least the first few games of this year I am going to have a guest on before games to help preview it. Our friend MacGregor Wells is the Week 1 guest for the Carolina game.